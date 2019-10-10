Noblesville medical tech company pioneers 3D printed spinal devices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Noblesville medical tech company is looking to expand after their spinal devices started changing lives around the world.

Nexxt Spine began 3D printing titanium spinal devices a year or two ago. The products replace injured discs in a patient's spine and promote natural healing. New bone grows in and around the titanium implants, fusing the bones together.

The high-tech devices work in a similar way to a procedure Peyton Manning had on his spine. The surgery extended his illustrious career.

“An aging person might have discs that collapse, as that happens, your nerves and spinal cord get abrasion,” Nexxt Spine Lead Development Engineer Austin Clemens said. “You get numbness in the legs, pain.”

The company is planning to expand to a new building within the next six months to a year. All of their products are engineered and manufactured in Noblesville, and nearly all of their engineers are from Purdue University.

“We have a few more products that are in the pipeline and clearing the FDA and hitting the market pretty soon," Nexxt Spine spokesperson Lindsey Bockhorst said.

Nexxt Spine will celebrate their ten-year anniversary at the end of the month. They will have an open house for people to come see how their products are made. They are inviting students who are interested in science and technology to come see what their future could be.