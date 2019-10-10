Marion County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K9 officer

Posted 11:11 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13PM, October 10, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Ind. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their K9s.

The department announced Thursday that K9 Sampson died unexpectedly while on the operating table.

Sampson was injured on Wednesday while exiting his handler’s vehicle. He was taken in for surgery for the broken leg when he died.

At the time of his death, Sampson had served as a K9 Officer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department from 2014 – 2018, and as a K9 Deputy in the Warrants Unit from 2018 until his passing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.