Marion County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K9 officer

MARION COUNTY, Ind. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their K9s.

The department announced Thursday that K9 Sampson died unexpectedly while on the operating table.

Sampson was injured on Wednesday while exiting his handler’s vehicle. He was taken in for surgery for the broken leg when he died.

At the time of his death, Sampson had served as a K9 Officer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department from 2014 – 2018, and as a K9 Deputy in the Warrants Unit from 2018 until his passing.