Kokomo police looking into shots fired report

Posted 4:28 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:30PM, October 10, 2019

KOKOMO — Police are trying to figure out who shot at two people in Kokomo Wednesday night.

The Kokomo Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of Market and Vaile just after 7 pm Wednesday. The victim said a man wearing all black clothing shot at them before taking off.

Police also say a dark-colored vehicle that resembled a Chrysler 200 was seen leaving the area around the time as the shots fired report.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department hotline at 765-456-7017 or Crime Stoppers at 800-262-TIPS.

Google Map for coordinates 40.481494 by -86.128355.

