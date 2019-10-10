IPS Students learn about plant cycle through hands-on learning garden

INDIANAPOLIS — Students at Louis B. Russel Schools 48 got their hands dirty Thursday morning to learn more about the plant cycle.

Indianapolis Public Schools officials say the school partnered with the Pacers and Big Green to install a learning garden. During the day, employees and community volunteers worked to move and sift through soil so students could plant seeds.

School officials say the garden not only provides hands-on learning about gardening and how the plant cycle works, but it also gives students opportunities to work together and interact outside of the classroom.

Students will eventually harvest fresh fruits and vegetables from the garden to take home to their families. The school also plans a family night for a chef to conduct cooking demonstrations with some of the products that will grow in the garden.