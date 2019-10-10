Indianapolis police looking for missing man prone to seizures

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help finding a man missing since early October.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 26-year-old Matthew Rhodes was last seen on October 3 around downtown Indianapolis. Police say he is prone to serious seizures and may need immediate medical assistance.

Police said Rhodes is 5’9″ tall and weighs around 165 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his forearms, a “Carpe Noctum” tattoo on his chest, “Rhodes” tattoo on his upper back and a clown tattoo on his upper arm.

Anyone with information on Rhodes’ whereabouts is being asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.