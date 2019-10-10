Foggy Thursday morning; tracking rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Foggy start to our Thursday! The fog is dense around Indianapolis so this could slow down your morning commute. Indianapolis has already dropped to less than a mile visibility and that is low enough for serious concerns on the roads. Be sure to take extra caution since pedestrians and students will be very difficult to spot ahead of you this morning. Be mindful and don't be in a rush! Warm today but we'll have more clouds than we've had the last few days. We have the slightest chance to see an isolated shower today but mainly our Thursday looks dry and pleasant. Low pressure is swirling in the Plains the last few day and bringing snow out that way. As that system pushes a front our way, we'll be warm again on Friday with scattered rain. Once the front gets through late Friday afternoon we'll see temperatures plummet! Saturday morning lows could drop as low as the 30s which will feel cold to start our weekend. Rain will be isolated on Friday morning but becoming more widespread by the Friday evening which will make for a difficult evening rush hour. Plan ahead! We'll be pumping in that moisture tonight as we prepare for that rain. Rain totals for Friday will be between a quarter and half inch with higher totals north and west. This is much needed rain so lawns will be happy! We'll be dealing with wind the next few days as this system gets through. Friday's high will manage to get to the mid to upper 70s in the early afternoon but that cold front gets through in early afternoon and that will drop our temperatures rapidly. We'll really feel the chill Saturday morning as some of us dip down into the 30s. Saturday as a whole will be chilly with highs only in the 50s! That'll be a bit below our average. Saturday night will drop into the 40s but the afternoon looks a little better with a seasonable high of 64. The temperature roller coaster continues next week!