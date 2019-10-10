× Mobile home fire leaves one dead Thursday evening

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Fire crews are looking into what started a fire that resulted in a person’s death on Thursday evening.

Multiple fire departments responded to Avon Lakes Estates around 8:50 Thursday evening on a report of a mobile home on fire with a person trapped inside.

When crews arrived, they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters entered the burning structure, searching for the trapped occupant.

They eventually found the resident and brought them to the front yard, where medics began rendering aid. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials say crews were hampered by the amount of stuff stacked throughout the house. Crews were able to bring the fire under control and begin investigating the cause of the fire.