A cold front will bring gusty winds and much-needed rain to central Indiana

A cold front will move this way and bring rain and isolated thunderstorms to central Indiana Thursday night through Saturday morning. Since September 1st Indianapolis had received only .69″ of rain. Due to the heavy rain we received during Spring, our precipitation is are still well above average for the year. It has been a much different story over the past six weeks as were are 3.48″ below average during that period. In addition to being dry we have also been warmer than usual lately. Both September and October have seen temperatures well above the norm.

Up to a half-inch for rain is likely as the front moves through this weekend and we’ll also have winds gusting 25 t0 30 miles per hour. Behind the front we’ll find it cooler for the weekend. For Saturday and Sunday our weather will be more seasonal, lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the 60s.

We have been dry for the past six weeks.

Drought is spreading across the state.

Burn bans continue across the state.

Rain will develop overnight.

Rain is likely for the Friday morning rush hour.

Rain will continue Friday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Friday evening.

A half-inch of rain is likely though Saturday morning.

We’ll have cooler weather with gusty winds this weekend.