29 medical workers graduate Indianapolis training training academy

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has 29 more medical workers ready for duty.

Indianapolis EMS swore in 29 new emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedic graduates from its training academy Thursday night. The latest graduating class was made up of 8 paramedics and 21 EMTs.

Officials say the new graduates trained for the last four weeks to become acclimated to the procedures and working environments of Marion County public safety.

The graduates join more than 300 current providers working to care for the residents and visitors of Marion County.

