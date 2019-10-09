× Forida woman accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old she was babysitting

SEMINOLE, Fla. – A Florida woman faces several charges after she allegedly sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl multiple times while babysitting her.

Detectives say 19-year-old Erica Charles, of Seminole, abused the child at the girl’s home in Pinellas County between August and September of 2019.

Charles, who was arrested Monday, faces three counts of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old, one count of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscenity, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrested Charles Monday after the Florida Department of Children and Family received a report about the alleged sex abuse.

Detectives say Charles showed the 6-year-old pornographic videos on her cellphone and “directed her to perform a sex act on Charles,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Charles is also accused of taking off the girl’s clothing and sexually battering her “on multiple occasions.”

During questioning, the 19-year-old admitted to the charges and was taken to Pinellas County Jail, the release states.

Authorities are now asking anyone with information about possible additional cases to come forward as detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding other potential victims is asked to contact Detective Pione or Detective Geoghegan with the Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6200.