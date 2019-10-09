Toxic fumes fill air as crews battle fire at bubble wrap facility in northwest Indiana

KENTLAND, Ind. – A massive fire at a bubble wrap facility in northwestern Indiana is emitting toxic fumes. Emergency crews are warning residents to keep their windows shut and stay clear of the area, WLFI reports.

Fire crews were called to the International Cushioning Company around 9:30 p.m. The building is located off US 52 just south of US 24.

Kentland Fire Chief Matt Wittenborn told WLFI it started as a small fire, but the flames quickly spread due to the number of flammable materials in the building.

The company makes bubble wrap, packing peanuts, packing foam, and packing paper, according to their website.

Fire crews say it is emitting very thick, toxic smoke, and they want residents to avoid the area and keep their windows closed.

Wittenborn said there were 15 employees inside the building at the time of the fire, but everyone safely evacuated.

This building is over 44,000 square feet. Fire officials say it’s a total loss.

Wittenborn told WLFI they expect to continue battling the flames for the rest of the morning, and they may be out there until the afternoon. There are numerous agencies from around the surrounding area assisting the Kentland Fire Department.

 

