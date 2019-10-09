Silver Alert declared for missing Osceola man

Posted 11:40 am, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41AM, October 9, 2019

Adam Lacava

OSCEOLA, Ind.– Police in northern Indiana are searching for a missing man.

A Silver Alert was declared Wednesday for 36-year-old Adam Lacava. He’s described as 5’8″ tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and black basketball shorts.

He was last seen on Tuesday at 1:15 in Osceola, which is 158 miles north of Indianapolis and located in between Elkhart and Mishawaka.

Police believe he’s in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Osceola police at 574-235-9611.

