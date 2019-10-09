× Roller coaster temperature forecast; tracking rain

Chilly start to our Wednesday morning so you’ll want a jacket to start. Keep in mind, though, that we’ll be warming up to the 70s later today so you’ll want a t-shirt at that point. Low pressure near Montana is pushing snow in that state. Some spots near Great Falls waking up to 3-5″ of fresh snow with more still falling. This is the system that is going to head our way. We will get rain and wind off of that system on Friday with a quick fall off of temperatures Friday night. This system will make Saturday morning cold and the afternoon chilly and late Fall like. Prepare for quite a roller coaster ride with our temperatures. After a chilly morning we’ll be treated to another above average and warm afternoon on this Wednesday. The wind will be shifting to the south which will pump up those temperatures. Additionally we are expecting an abundance of sunshine to enjoy with those pleasant temps. Thursday will also be warm but as that front nears we do expect more clouds during the day. Once the front gets to Indiana we will be tracking scattered rain that will bring us a quarter to half inch of rain on Friday. This rain is much-needed and a lot of lawns will be happy to see it move in. On the back side of that cold front we’ll have a below average high temperature of just 58 on Saturday. The wind will certainly make it feel chilly and it’ll be the coldest day we’ve had since May. Sunday’s high will be 63 and we’ll still be fairly windy with lots of sunshine returning.