Restaurant on city’s northeast side suffers major damage in aftermath of fire

Posted 3:02 am, October 9, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Fire crews are still investigating an early Wednesday morning business fire at the Mississippi Belle restaurant on the city’s northeast side.

IFD was notified of the incident just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday and arrived to find a fire coming from the back of the restaurant located at 54th and Keystone Avenue.

Crews were challenged in getting to the fire as the exterior wall allowed for the fire to spread along the backside, which crews then had to cut holes into that wall to contain it at various points.

No one was inside the business at the time of the fire.

No damage estimate has been given as fire investigators are still piecing together information on the cause of the fire.

