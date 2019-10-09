× Police searching for suspect after bank robbery in Southport

SOUTHPORT, Ind.– Police in Southport are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery.

The robbery happened on Oct. 3 at the Chase bank located at 7001 South Madison Avenue.

Southport police say the suspect claimed to have a weapon, but never displayed one. Surveillance photos show the suspect wearing an orange work vest and a white hard hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeffrey Balph at 317-787-7955 or email him at jbalph@southportpolice.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).