× Former Marion County deputy prosecutor arrested on confinement, domestic battery charges, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Now former Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Johnson has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including confinement and domestic battery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Johnson was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Marion County Jail.

He is facing charges of criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury, strangulation, domestic battery and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

The Marion County released the following statement regarding Johnson’s arrest:

Mr. Johnson is a former Deputy Prosecutor with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. A Special Prosecutor was requested by Prosecutor Mears and appointed by the Court to review the investigation. The Special Prosecutor, Mr. C. Michael Steiner, made the charging determination today and will represent the State on this matter.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.