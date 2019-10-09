× IPS superintendent will discuss new strategies during first-ever State of the District address

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Aleesia Johnson will address what’s next for the district on Wednesday.

The first State of the District address comes in Johnson’s first year as superintendent.

The district says the meeting will be a way to celebrate success, discuss growth, and discuss the district’s future.

“We’ve launched six new strategic priorities for the year,” Johnson said. “We want to make sure that our broader community is aware of what we’re focused on as we do our work moving forward.”

Johnson says the strategies have been discussed at board meetings and are posted online, but they want to engage the broader community as they move from a one-year plan to a multi-year plan.

The theme of the address will be “Stronger Together.”

Johnson says they not only want students and parents to be involved, but also alumni and community partners.

“We’re excited to talk about the work we’re doing, but also invite folks to continue to collaborate and work with the district with this belief that it takes a village, it takes all of us to be successful,” Johnson said.

The meeting is part of IPS Week which includes daily ways to celebrate principals, alumni, and public education

This year, IPS also partnered with IndyGo to encourage high school students to take public transportation.

They implemented 52 million dollars in safety upgrades.

The district also received a grant for more than a half million dollars to increase student and family economic mobility.

The State of the District meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Shortridge High School.

Free child care is available, but space is limited.

You can register to attend at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/state-of-the-district-indianapolis-public-schools-tickets-74817772973