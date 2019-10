× IMPD investigating shooting on city’s southside

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD are currently on the scene of a person shot on the city’s south side along the 100 block of Arizona Street, which is just west of Meridian Street.

The call to dispatch came in just about 3:00 a.m.

No word on the condition of the person and no details have been released.

This is a developing story which will be updated as information becomes available.