FTC urges companies selling CBD products not to make product claims they can’t back up with data

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. - Earlier this month, the Federal Trade Commission sent three companies letters regarding the claims they were making about their cannabis-derived products. They told them they need to review the claims, as well as consumer testamonials, about their products and provide reliable scientific research to back it up.

The FTC said one of the companies claims CBD works like "magic" to relieve severe pain. The agency said the specific company claims CBD has been clinically proven to treat diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis.

The FTC said another company receiving a letter claimed CBD products can treat autism, anorexia, cancer and AIDs. Then, the third company, according to the FTC, promotes their CBD edible gummies as having the ability to treat most major degenerative diseases, and their CBD oil may effectively treat PTSD, depression, epilepsy and other diseases.

"Making these wild claims on these products, on the CBD products they're selling such as, "it cures cancer," that's kind of the number one way to get the attention of both of those federal agencies," Justin Swanson, Midwest Hemp Council President, said of the FTC and the Food and Drug Administration.

Greg Kruger works 12 hours or more a day to keep his "Dreem" alive. He is the chief operating officer with DREEM Nutrition in Russiaville.

"As far as product claims, DREEM Nutrition does not make product claims," Kruger said. "We actually tell our customers to avoid any companies that make product claims because in order to make a product claim, even to specifically give a starting dosage amount, you have to have clinical data that supports that."

Not all CBD companies are like DREEM, the FTC said so. The Midwest Hemp Council said there are people who know CBD products work for them, but more human studies are needed. In the meantime, Swanson said buyers should ask the supplier, or whoever they are purchasing a product from, where they're getting it.

" Trace-ability is absolutely key," Swanson said. "Trace-ability on a product is really what will separate a legitimate product from a company or person who is cutting corners and just trying to make a quick dollar."

Legally, CBD products cannot contain more than 0.3% THC which is what gives you the high feeling. Kruger said people need to be responsible, especially when using full spectrum products that do contain THC.

"We always advise people if they're taking any kind of drug tests to avoid any full spectrum products or any products that are labeled as full spectrum THC," Kruger said.

The CBD industry is clearly exploding and suppliers don't want anyone to get caught up in a "too good to be true" promise.

"Every single product has to do its own clinical trials in order to make any product claims whatsoever," Kruger said.

Kruger, the FTC and the Midwest Hemp Council all encourage people to talk with their health care provider before trying a CBD product.