FBI agents open up about decision to use deadly force

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — CBS4 Indy is giving you an inside look at the FBI Indianapolis Office as we join the FBI Citizens Academy. Most recently, the participants received training and insight on the deadly force policy.

The FBI's policy is agents may use deadly force only when necessary—that is when agents have a reasonable belief the subject of such force poses an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the agent or others. Often, this decision is made in milli-seconds.

"So, you are a police officer," James Watson, Chief Division Counsel, said to Doug Cross, a Citizens Academy participant. "You and your partner are called to a house where two armed men have been hanging around in the backyard."

FBI agents put members of the Citizens Academy through real-life scenarios to help them understand the factors surrounding these threatening situations.

"The reason we put citizens through this training is, just for a moment, when you see cell phone video or body camera video of a shooting, you get a 15, maybe a 30-second snippet on the news," Watson said. "Now, what I hope they do is they realize there's a whole scenario or situation that goes along with that video. There's information leading up to that video, there's the situation surrounding the video, so to not pre-judge what they think was right or wrong that happened."