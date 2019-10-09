× Additional fetal remains discovered among northern Indiana abortion doctor’s belongings

INDIANAPOLIS – Authorities are investigating after more fetal remains were located among a late Northern Indiana abortion doctor’s belongings.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office said Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s family members found the remains as they continue to search through the late abortion doctor’s residence. The office believes the remains may be linked to abortions performed in Indiana.

The discovery comes after 2,246 aborted fetuses were discovered in Klopfer’s garage in Illinois. The discovery prompted an investigation that uncovered that the remains came from Indiana clinics.

Klopfer died on September 3. He previously performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Gary. The initial remains were discovered while his widow and her sister were cleaning out his garage following his death.

Along with the remains, the Hill said thousands of medical records were found abandoned.

The first set of remains are now being stored in St. Joseph County while the Attorney General’s office develops a framework for where the case will go next.

For those concerned about whether the fetal remains are part of their history, contact questions@atg.in.gov or call 317-234-6663.