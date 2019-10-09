Colts’ Justin Houston wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

Posted 8:49 am, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13AM, October 9, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 06: Justin Houston #99 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his tackle for a 1-yard loss on fourth down and 1 of Damien Williams #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs for a 1-yard loss and a turnover on downs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Colts won, 19-13. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s a well-earned honor for Justin Houston.

The Colts defensive end has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 5 performance against his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

This marks the third time Houston has won the award in his career.

During the Colts’ 19-13 win over the Chiefs, Houston finished with four tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and a sack. His tackle of Damien Williams in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-1 helped seal the victory for the Colts.

Houston, who’s started all five games this season, has tallied 15 tackles (10 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery. He’s the first Colts player to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season.

The Colts are on their bye week and won’t play this weekend. They next host the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.