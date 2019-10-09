× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 34 ‘Rest of Season Overview’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts enter their bye week at a good time, as several key players are dealing with injuries.

On today’s episode, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins discuss the state of the Colts after five weeks. Who has impressed? Who has underwhelmed? What adjustments does Indianapolis need to make moving forward?

The crew then turns their attention to the rest of the season. How does the schedule breakdown over the final 11 weeks? How does the early playoff picture look? What do the Colts need to accomplish to reach the playoffs?

The fellas also have a little fun by providing their team offensive and defensive MVPs thus far and choosing one player league-wide to add to this Colts team.

