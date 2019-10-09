Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 34 ‘Rest of Season Overview’ now available

Posted 4:25 pm, October 9, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts enter their bye week at a good time, as several key players are dealing with injuries.

On today’s episode, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins discuss the state of the Colts after five weeks. Who has impressed? Who has underwhelmed? What adjustments does Indianapolis need to make moving forward?

The crew then turns their attention to the rest of the season. How does the schedule breakdown over the final 11 weeks? How does the early playoff picture look? What do the Colts need to accomplish to reach the playoffs?

The fellas also have a little fun by providing their team offensive and defensive MVPs thus far and choosing one player league-wide to add to this Colts team.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.