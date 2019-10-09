Beasley’s Orchard celebrates 33rd Annual Heartland Apple Festival, rounds out Fall season with more fun, pet-friendly events

DANVILLE, Ind. — This month, we’re drinking all the pumpkin spice lattes, picking plenty of apples and taking in some of central Indiana’s favorite Fall attractions.

Today, we’re off to 2304 E. Main Street in Danville, where Beasley’s Orchard has been a staple in the community for over three generations.

“Beasley’s Orchard has been here in Danville, Indiana, since 1946 and we’ve been harvesting family memories ever since then,” said Jim Finley, Agrotourism Manager for Beasley’s Orchard.

If you’ve never been, October is prime time for a visit.

“It’s just so nice to get through the spring and summer when we can serve up everything we have to offer in our farm market,” he said. “Then we flip the switch into the Fall fun where we bring all the members of the community out here and we get to celebrate our Fall harvest.”

“We work basically every day throughout the whole year to get ready for the Fall season,” Finley added.

One of their most popular events of the year is the Heartland Apple Festival.

“This year is our 33rd Annual Heartland Apple Festival … It’s always the first 2 weekends in October. So it will take place October 5th and 6th and October 12th and 13th from 9am-6pm,” Finley noted.

Fall attractions are priced individually but their $12 combo pass offers the best bang for your buck.

“That gives you all day access to all of our Fall attractions including our 8-acre corn maze, hay rides to our 30-acre pumpkin patch, you can play all day in our Barnyard Bonanza area and you can blast apples from our apple cannons,” he said. “You can climb up Straw Mountain. We’ve got local food vendors, craft vendors, live music—the whole thing. If you’re looking for some Fall fun, Beasley’s Orchard is where you can find it.”

But the fun isn’t limited to weekends only. During the week, you’ll often see big yellow busses full of eager children ready to explore the orchard.

In fact, around 7,000 kids head to Beasley’s for field trips each Fall.

“They take a look at all the apples and learn how they grow,” said Finley. “They go out to our 30-acre pumpkin patch to pick all their pumpkins… it’s so much fun.”

If you happen to see the faces of wonder as one of those children bounce around on the jumbo jumper pillow or take off on their very first hayride, it’s clear that Beasley’s Orchard offers something extra special.

“It’s all worthwhile when you see that young kid picking that apple off the tree and can just see on their face that their day has just been made,” Finley explained. “It’s just all the warm smiles that you can really tell are making people happy and you know that’s through all of your hard work. “

Other special events to round out the month include the ever-popular Dog Daze at the Maze happening October 19th and 20th.

Plus, you’ll never have to leave your pup at home because dogs are always welcome here.

“Everyone comes out with their dogs,” said Finley. “Beasley’s Orchard welcomes dogs at all times and we’re always looking for homes for these dogs in need and also 50% of the maze proceeds go towards the animal rescue groups that are here that weekend.”

The season will wrap up with their Halloweekend event on October 26-27.

“We’ll have a pumpkin carving contest, a children’s costume contest—so that weekend is a whole bunch of fun,” he said. “And we’ll have that going all the way through Halloween so those last minute pumpkin-goers can come out and pick their perfect pumpkin.”

No trip to Beasley’s Orchard is complete without stopping by the farm store for some tasty treats and the best apple cider (or cider slushies) in Indiana.

“We’ve got local honey, local maple syrup, jams and jellies. You name it, we have it in the market,” Finley said. “And we always bake apple pies, dumplings, cinnamon rolls…So we have a whole bunch of warm heart-felt goodies that you can find in our market as well as apples and a bunch of local produce.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Beasley’s Orchard:

Beasley’s Orchard has been a staple in Danville since 1946. Each Fall, nearly 8,000 people come out each weekend to enjoy fun activities like hayrides, apple picking, picking your own pumpkin from their 30-acre pumpkin patch, navigating the 8-acre corn maze, purchasing locally sourced items and treats from the farm store and much more!

The Heartland Apple Festival always takes place over the first two weekends of October. One thing that is different only during the festival is the $5 parking fee per vehicle. Parking is free during their other Fall festival style weekends.

One thing that we learned during this trip was they also have a space called “The Hayloft” where they can host wedding receptions and other special events for up to 65 people. They can also hold much larger events outdoors on the grounds.

The Barnyard Bonanza area is a big hit, especially for the kids! “[It’s an] activity spot where you can jump on a jumbo jumper pillow…there’s corn hole, sports target throwing, seesaws, a corn crib and there’s just so much fun for all ages,” explained Agrotourism Manager, Jim Finley.

For more information about Beasley’s Orchard, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them via Facebook and Instagram.

