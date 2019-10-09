× Anderson police chief removed from position after alleged ‘unprofessional’ comments to ISP

ANDERSON, Ind. – Anderson’s police chief has been removed from his position.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. made the decision this week regarding Tony Watters. Broderick came to the decision after receiving a report describing an interaction involving the former police chief and Indiana State police from June 2019, when Watters’ son was arrested in connection with a domestic dispute.

Broderick learned of the encounter in mid-July. He met with ISP officers and Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings about the matter. Broderick requested the police report detailing the allegations, but the report was not released.

An Anderson city council representative was given access to the report last week. Monday morning, the report was provided to the local newspaper. Broderick said he received the report Monday after making an additional request.

The mayor released a statement about the report’s release:

“This matter would have been resolved long ago if only the prosecutor would have released the report to me in a timely fashion. I do not understand the playing of politics in such an important matter. I wanted to make a timely decision, but it needed to be based on facts, not hearsay. I wanted the full story to be able to act in a fair and deliberate manner. Now that I have received the report, I am able to attend to the concerns raised, as well as the distractions surrounding the entire incident.”

Broderick thanked Watters for his service and said his last day as chief will be Sunday, Oct. 13.