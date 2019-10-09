× A couple of warm days to end the workweek

Since September 1st Indianapolis had received only .69″ of rain. Due to the heavy rain we received during Spring, our precipitation is are still well above average for the year. It has been a much different story over the past six weeks as were are 3.37″ below average during that period. In addition to being dry we have also been warmer than usual lately. Both September and October have seen temperatures well above the norm.

We’ll see near record highs for the next two days before a cold front arrives. Ahead of the front highs will be in the 80s with a dry Thursday and a chance for rain on Friday. Behind the front we’ll find it cooler for the weekend. For Saturday and Sunday lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the 60s.

This has been a dry start to fall.

Most of the state is reporting abnormally dry soil conditions.

Burns bans continue over southeastern Indiana.

Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

Highs will be near 80 on Thursday.

Showers will develop Friday morning.

Heavier rain is likely through Friday evening.

Temperatures will cool down for the weekend.