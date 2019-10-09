× 53-year sentence for man who killed 1-year-old Malaysia Robson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Darrin Banks was sentenced to 53 years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Wednesday for the murder of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson in 2018.

“This is the result of the escalating use of guns to resolve common disputes. We continue to see tragic losses in our community, this time taking the life of an innocent one-year-old child,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

A Marion County judge found him guilty of murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon on September 24, 2019.

Banks received 50 years for the murder charge and an additional three years for battery.

The drive-by shooting happened on March 29, 2018 where investigators were called to a residence in the 3500 block of North Wittfield St. around 2 a.m.

There were two gunshot victims: a 19-year-old female, and 1-year-old Malaysia Robson. The 19-year-old, Malaysia’s aunt, was shot in the shoulder.

“While this sentence holds Darrin Banks accountable for his actions, the real consequence of gun violence is the painful impact on our community,” Mears said.

Before the trials, Marion County prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty against Banks and Palmer because they didn;t believe they intended to kill Malaysia.

Palmer’s trial is set for November 18. He faces the same charges as Banks.