2019 Gold Star schools recognized for student success

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education is recognizing 13 schools for their work in creating an environment of success.

The department announced the 2019 Gold Star Schools Wednesday. The award is granted to schools that raise student achievement and improve overall student success.

“I commend Indiana’s 2019 Gold Star schools for understanding the positive impact school counselors, entire school teams, and community members have in helping our students become fully prepared for the future,” state superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick said.

Since 2004, the Gold Star designation has been awarded to over 300 Indiana elementary, middle, and high schools. Of the 13 schools that received the designation in 2019, 5 renewed their Gold Star Status.

First-Time Gold Star Recipients

  • Beiriger Elementary School, Griffith
  • Benjamin Rush Middle School, Rushville
  • Eldon Ready Elementary School, Griffith
  • Elsie Wadsworth Elementary School, Griffith
  • Mt Vernon Middle School, Fortville
  • Perry Meridian Middle School, Indianapolis
  • Rushville Consolidated High School, Rushville
  • Triton Jr-Sr High School, Bourbon

Gold Star Renewal Schools

  • Franklin Township Middle School West, Indianapolis
  • Jennings County Middle School, North Vernon
  • Kesling Intermediate School, LaPorte
  • LaPorte Middle School, LaPorte
  • Munster High School, Munster

