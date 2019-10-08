Sheriff’s office investigating drive-by shooting in Greenwood

Posted 1:34 pm, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:43PM, October 8, 2019

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Johnson County are investigating a drive by shooting from Tuesday morning.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. about shots fired in the 5000 block of Old Smith Valley Road in Greenwood.

Police said the vehicle involved was a 2005-2014 tan or beige Toyota Camry with a donut tire on the front driver’s side. Two people were in the car, police said. The male driver wore a ball cap and a white and blue shirt, police said. The male shooter had blue eyes and a music note tattoo on his neck.

The sheriff’s department released a photo of the car and one of the suspects. Police said the photos came from a nearby gas station.

Anyone with information should call 317-346-4654.

