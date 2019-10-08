× Lawrence police officer faces battery charge after nightclub altercation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Marion County prosecutors have charged a Lawrence police officer with battery following an altercation at an Indianapolis nightclub in June.

According to court documents, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to a nightclub on the 700 block of East Massachusetts Avenue on a delayed battery report on Monday, June 17.

Police learned that on Sunday, June 16 around 1:14 a.m., a woman was allegedly battered by a man later identified as Matthew Brandenburg, 39, an off-duty Lawrence Police Department Officer.

Court documents show that IMPD obtained surveillance video from the nightclub and interviewed the victim and witnesses.

According to witness statements and surveillance video, Brandenburg appeared to be intoxicated and was dancing before stumbling into the victim’s table.

The victim helped him up and told him to be careful because he was intoxicated and she was concerned for his safety. She embraced and shook hands with Brandenburg.

The victim later overheard Brandenburg’s male friend say a racial slur directed at her.

She then confronted Brandenburg’s friend, and during the exchange, Brandenburg put himself between the two.

Court documents include witness accounts and surveillance video that show Brandenburg quickly swinging his elbow that struck the victim in the face, causing her head to hit her friend’s head who was standing behind her.

According to police, surveillance video shows security quickly separating and ejecting Brandenburg and his friend from the nightclub.

IMPD said both the victim and her friend went to the hospital with symptoms consistent with a concussion.

Brandenburg faces one count of battery resulting in bodily injury.