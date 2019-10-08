IU Health employees team up for hands on training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- According to the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest accounts for roughly 1 in every 3 deaths in the United States. One person in the US dies of a heart attack every 38 seconds.

That’s why emergency rooms across the country prepare for these situations, so they’re ready when the time comes.

"They have to respond quickly, they have to know exactly what they're going to do and think fast,” said Michele Saysana, Chief Quality and Safety Officer for IU Health.

Inside Methodist hospital, they run through a drill mimicking a patient under cardiac arrest, giving the whole team a chance to practice.

“This helps us help team work together in situations where there's not actually a patient's life at stake,” Saysana said.

The team is being led by Dr. Farzad Loghmani, a Medical Director in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Methodist hopsital. He’s providing instructions to a team of nurses.

“Everytime we go through these we learn new things, and also we are better prepared to provide the best possible care for our patients,” Loghmani said.

Loghmani said less than 1 in 10 patients will survive a heart attack outside a hospital. He wants to see a big change for patients in their care.

“Unfortunately on our unit it happens very frequently,” said Katie Kelly, a nurse at IU Methodist.

For some nurses, this drill happens far too often in real life. However doing this training helps make those real events second nature.

“They’re really valuable just to build that communication, that teamwork so it’s pretty flawless when it does occur,” Kelly said.

Down to every last compression, these drills help make sure the emergency room staff is prepared. Working as a team, to make sure everyone including the patient has a positive outcome.

“To be able to practice that just like any other skill is really important so that it becomes like muscle memory for them to be able to do it and do it well,” Saysana said.