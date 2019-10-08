× Indianapolis woman escapes home of 20 years during early morning house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 70-year-old woman was able to escape an early morning house fire on the near northwest side of Indianapolis with her 6-year-old great-granddaughter Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire happened in the 3000 block of North Harding Street just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found flames erupting from the rear of the building.

The woman told fire officials they smelled something before the fire started but couldn’t figure out where the smell was coming from. IFD said she was alerted to the fire by her granddaughter and escaped along with her great-granddaughter.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire within 20 minutes of arrival, but the woman’s home of 20 years sustained about $40,000 worth of damage.

No injuries were reported, and IFD is working with the Red Cross to provide shelter for the family.