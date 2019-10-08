Colts’ Darius Leonard cleared to play after concussion protocol

Posted 3:07 pm, October 8, 2019, by

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 02: Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up on the field prior to the start of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 02, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts are enjoying their bye week, but one of their cornerstone players is eager to get back to work.

All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard announced on his Instagram account Tuesday he has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. He missed the last three games after experiencing concussion symptoms following the week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans.

“Big Mood after getting cleared to play again . . . let’s go! #manic,’’ Leonard posted. It included a video of him showing off his dance moves at training camp.

It appeared Leonard was on track to return for last Sunday’s trip to Kansas City. He practiced three days, each time in a limited capacity. However, Frank Reich announced Friday Leonard “didn’t clear protocol.

“It’s just all the steps you have to take. Just not going to get there in time for the game.’’

The Colts overcame the absence of Leonard and starting safeties Clayton Geathers and Malik Hooker to post a 19-13 upset of the previous undefeated Chiefs.

The good news on Leonard could be buttressed by similar updates on other players.

Geathers missed the Chiefs game with a concussion and Hooker has missed the last two games after undergoing a procedure on his left knee. Geathers obviously must pass through the league’s concussion protocol while Hooker indicated there’s a chance he could return when the Colts meet the Houston Texans Oct. 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

During the Chiefs game, cornerbacks Pierre Desir and Kenny Moore II briefly left the game with injuries before returning. Also, wideout T.Y. Hilton has been dealing with a quadriceps injury and running back Marlon Mack an ankle injury.

“(We) get a chance for a bye right now and get healed up a little bit,’’ Reich said Monday.

Leonard figures to be ultra-eager.

The 2018 second-round draft pick immediately emerged as one of the NFL’s rising stars. He led the league and set a Colts record with 181 tackles. He was selected first-team All-Pro and named Defensive Rookie of the Year on the strength of a full stat line: 13 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 interceptions and four defended passes.

In two games this year, Leonard has 18 tackles and 1 sack.

And be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast:

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.