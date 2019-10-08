× Cold start to Tuesday; roller coaster week

It’s cold out! Okay, it’s the coldest it’s been since May… cold enough for a jacket if you ask me. Jacket and hot coffee (or tea) this morning and sunglasses for the rest of the day. It’ll actually warm to at least 70° which will feel a lot like it did Monday afternoon. Certainly enjoyable once we get beyond lunchtime. The morning will definitely be chilly. We won’t get back to the 50s until close to 10am. The breeze will only be around 5mph but it’ll feel cool. The average high this time of the year is in the mid 60s but we should get back up above that! High pressure is still in control so we’ll keep this pattern of chilly nights and comfortable afternoons for the rest of the week. We will be expecting our next round of rain when a cold front slides through on Friday. Friday’s rain should bring a quarter to half inch of rain to Central Indiana. The wind will also be picking up at this time so expect pretty miserable conditions as we head into the Friday evening rush. Tonight will be dry and chilly. Once again we will have a clear sky and without any clouds acting as a blanket to keep heat at the surface we will cool off all the way into the 40s. Increasingly warm through the end of the week but that cold front will just obliterate our Saturday high temperature. Between the temperatures and the wind it’ll feel rather chilly so make your outdoor plans for Sunday when it’ll be just a little bit better.