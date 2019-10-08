Chance to see the International Space Station Tuesday evening along with stars and planets

Clear skies around central Indiana and cool temperatures will make for PERFECT conditions for watching the International Space Station pass over central Indiana Tuesday evening.

It will be visible for 6-minutes starting at 7:57 p.m. in the northwest sky. It will exit the east/southeast sky.

DID YOU KNOW: The International Space Station is currently traveling at 17,127 mph at an altitude of 264 miles above the Earth’s surface.

After watching the space station you should turn to the south and look up.  You will be able to see the moon and Jupiter in the southern sky.  The moon will be closer to southeast and Jupiter closer to southwest.

Other objects may be faintly visible.  Saturn, Altair and Antares will be difficult to see because there will still be a small amount of light pollution in the sky from the sun.  If you wait 30 minutes, you should be able to see them.  Plus, there will be numerous other stars you can see with your eyes.

