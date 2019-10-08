Man in critical condition after near northwest side shooting

Posted 10:15 pm, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12PM, October 8, 2019

(Photo By Jon Black)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 2000 block of North Dexter Street in response to a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a 34-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

IMPD says two groups of people fired multiple rounds at each other, which struck two cars and three homes in addition to the 34-year-old. It is unclear if the man shot was involved with either group or was a bystander.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.