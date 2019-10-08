× Man in critical condition after near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 2000 block of North Dexter Street in response to a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a 34-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

IMPD says two groups of people fired multiple rounds at each other, which struck two cars and three homes in addition to the 34-year-old. It is unclear if the man shot was involved with either group or was a bystander.

This is a developing story.