Vote Blue & Boomer to the 2020 Mascot Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Blue, the official mascot for the Indianapolis Colts, and Boomer, the official mascot for the Indiana Pacers, are eligible for the 2020 Mascot Hall of Fame.

First round voting has begun and takes place Sunday, October 6 through Saturday, October 12.

You are allowed to vote once per day with the same email and each vote from the public counts 1 for 1 while votes from members of the Mascot Hall of Fame count 3 for 1.

The MHOF Executive Committee has selected 19 mascots from multiple sports teams to be on the first ballot.

7 mascots will advance to the final ballot which takes place from Sunday, October 20 through Monday, October 28.

You can vote at https://mascothalloffame.com/thevote/ .