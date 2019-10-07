× Tracking rain exiting; temperature changes

Rain is exiting Indiana this morning. We’ll start with some clouds this morning but drier air is set to slide in later today, bringing us lots of sunshine for the rest of the day. The cold front is pushing that rain away fro us and high pressure will swing back into control, bringing us a stretch of lovely weather. We are keeping an eye on the northwest, though, as a system slides onshore. That system will bring snow to the Northern Plains over the coming days and eventually force our Indiana temperatures to plummet as we get into the weekend. For Monday, highs will be right about where we’d expect this time of the year. Highs will climb into the upper 60s which is just a bit warmer than Sunday but with sunshine, it’ll feel great outside. Here’s a shot of Futureview as we head into the morning. Clouds are going to exit and by lunchtime we’ll be mainly sunny. Enjoy! Tonight will be clear and without a blanket of clouds to hold heat at the surface we’ll drop to the chilliest night since May! Jacket needed Tuesday morning… at least it’ll be sunny. Even though Tuesday will be chilly in the morning, the afternoon looks great. Loads of sunshine and an above average high of 70 will make for a great day. We’ll stay dry and pleasant with increasing temperatures through Thursday. Friday will get windy and rain is expected as our next front slides through. Temperatures will drop quickly on Friday night and Saturday will follow with the coolest day since May!