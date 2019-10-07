× State budget frees up money for Carmel Clay teacher salary raise

CARMEL, Ind.– Carmel Clay teachers are getting their biggest raise in more than a decade.

The school board announced Monday they had reached an agreement with the Carmel Teacher’s Association. Teachers will get a 4% salary increase this school year, and an additional 2% raise next year.

The agreement also includes an increase in life insurance from $50,000 to $75,000 and the addition of a new leave dedicated to foster parents.

The raises are possible due to Indiana’s 2019 budget, which paid off part of the teachers’ retirement funds, freeing up extra money for school districts.

“On behalf of the entire board, I’d like to extend my appreciation to the Carmel Teacher’s Association and CCS administration for their collective effort in reaching an agreement. We would also like to thank our teachers; their hard work, talent, dedication and the positive impact they have on our students and our entire school community is what makes Carmel Clay Schools an outstanding public school district,” Board President Mike Kerschner said.

The full contract can be viewed below.