Special Disney stores to open at 25 Target locations–including one in Indiana

Disney’s magical world is opening in some Target stores.

The “shop-in-shop” concept launches Friday in 25 Target locations across the United States. Stores will sell around 450 items, including 100 products that were previously available only at Disney retail locations. Items will cost between $2 and $200 and many will be priced under $20, the store said.

One Indiana store is included: the Waterford Park Target in Clarksville (1125 Veterans Parkway).

Disney is opening the 750-square-foot stores ahead of a busy holiday season for the company. It will be releasing “Frozen 2” and a new Star Wars movie in theaters, as well as “The Mandalorian” on its soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming service. Items from those franchises will be sold at Target.

The collaboration was announced at Disney’s D23 annual expo in August. Target said it will expand the concept to more stores “over the next year.” Merchandise will also be available on Target’s website.

Target said the store will be an “engaging shopping experience” with music, interactive displays and areas where customers can watch Disney movies.

The evolution from being purely retail is a trend in the industry as online shopping grows and companies are figuring out ways to attract people back to brick-and-mortar. For the Toys ‘R’ Us relaunch in the United States, its new owner is planning smaller format stores with similar interactive experiences in addition to merchandise.

The Target partnership is also another sales avenue for Disney. It relaunched its website in 2017 and still operates more than 300 retail locations across the world.

