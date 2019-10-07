Silver Alert declared for missing Warsaw man

Arthur Friebe (Photo Provided By ISP)

WARSAW, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Warsaw, Indiana.

Police say 52-year-old Arthur Friebe was last seen Monday at 10:30 a.m. wearing a dark tan Carhartt-like coat, blue plaid shorts, tan knee high socks and tan shoes.

Friebe is described as standing 5′ 11″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, has white hair with a long white beard and blue eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance

Anyone with information on Friebe should contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.

