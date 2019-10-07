Police: Woman used torch to burn off price tags at Columbus Walmart

Posted 11:33 am, October 7, 2019, by

Jennifer Durbin

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus arrested an Edinburgh woman at Walmart after they say she burned priced tags on merchandise.

Officers were dispatched to the Walmart located at 735 Whitfield Drive on Sunday around 5 p.m.

Employees called police about a woman burning off price tags with a butane torch and then placing the merchandise in a bag.

Police say the woman, later identified as 34-year-old Jennifer Durbin, attempted to exit the store with the unpaid merchandise, but she was stopped by store security and CPD.

After officers handcuffed Durbin, CPD says she attempted to kick and headbutt officers.

They took her to the Bartholomew County Jail. She faces preliminary charges of theft with a prior conviction (Level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor).

The stolen merchandise was valued at over $100, and it was returned to Walmart.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.