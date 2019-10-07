Marion County police issue thousands of tickets, make hundreds of arrests during impaired driving crackdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police issued thousands of tickets and made nearly 150 arrests during a month-long crack down on impaired driving.

Today the Marion County Traffic Safety Partnership released the numbers of violations they found during this year's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

Over the span of 25 days, police around Marion County issued over 2,370 citations and made 148 DUI arrests. Police also made 51 additional arrests in connection to the patrols.

One Indianapolis mother, who lost her son to a drunk driver earlier this year, says those numbers should serve as a warning to drivers everywhere.

The deadly late night crash at 30th and Tibbs was caused by a drunk driver in mid-March.

"The pain in still here," said Robyn Walker. It’s still a struggle for all of us."

Robyn’s son, 27-year-old Charles Goings, was a gospel artist who played the guitar and drums.

"He was just a loving guy and we really miss him," said Walker.

According to court records, police quickly tracked down the driver responsible who they say tried to run away, and later admitted to being intoxicated.

Walker says her son’s death should serve as a tragic lesson.

"It just really hurts. It really hurts. The message is do not drink and drive," said Walker.

IMPD Lt. Richard Kivett has preached that same safety message for years.

"It’s something that’s said all the time, but drivers need to be cautious about what they do, because all it takes is 1 or 2 drinks to become too impaired to be on the street driving," said Kivett.

Kivett says during August and early September, more than 200 law enforcement agencies across Indiana took part in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Officers set up sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols, trying to find anyone who was driving drunk before they possibly caused a crash like the one that killed Charles.

"This pain will never go away, so I’m begging you, don’t drink and drive because you’ll hurt a mother like me who lost her only son," said Walker.

Police say drivers also have to watch out for each other. If you notice someone responding slowly to traffic signals, swerving or drifting across the road, stopping without cause or otherwise driving erratically, you should report that to police immediately.