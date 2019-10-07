× Plainfield man becomes fourth death in Michigan plane crash

LANSING, Mich.– A fourth Indiana resident passed away over the weekend following a plane crash in Lansing, Michigan.

The plane left Indy South Greenwood Airport on Oct. 3 around 8 a.m. before crashing less than an hour later near Capital Region International Airport.

Officials confirmed Monday that Zechariah Bennett, 27, of Plainfield died over the weekend.

Three others were killed in the crash:

Neil Alan Sego, 46 of Trafalgar, Indiana

John Thomas Lowe, 51 of Greenwood, Indiana

Timothy Joe Clark, 67 of Franklin, Indiana

Joel Beavins, 48, of Franklin and Aaron Blackford, 42, of Frankton both remain in the hospital. An update to their conditions were not provided Monday, but at last check they were in critical condition.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues to investigate the crash.