Photos released of person of interest following deadly shooting in Broad Ripple

Posted 1:08 pm, October 7, 2019, by

Photos provided by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a man in Broad Ripple last week.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 in the 6300 block of Ferguson street, just outside of Connor’s Pub.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Al Hayes. No other details about the shooting have been released.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released two photos of a woman they say is a person of interest in the case.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call Detective Nelson at 317-327-3298. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.