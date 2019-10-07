Kokomo plans to begin TenPoint Coalition within weeks in two neighborhoods

KOKOMO, Ind. -- People are noticing the success of the Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition's model and want to adopt it in their communities.

Indianapolis board president Rev. Charles Harrison said 37 cities across the country, along with two communities in South Africa, have reached out to him to express interest.

"Putting boots on the ground will be a part of the strategy, but there will be other things that need to be done to really address the root causes of the violence and get in front of it," Harrison said.

Kokomo has the ball rolling and plans to send teams out in two neighborhoods as soon as next month. Local faith leader said they are tired of the violence in the northeast part of the city, particularly in the Carver neighborhood and the area around Jackson, Jefferson, Taylor and Mulberry Streets. Two weeks ago, Dayshon Sanders, 19, was killed in this area.