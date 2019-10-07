IPS to host first “State of the District”

Posted 1:11 am, October 7, 2019, by

Pic Courtesy: Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) district will hold it’s first ever “State of the District” event on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

The event will be at 6:30 p.m. at Shortridge High School on 3401 Meridian Street.

The “State of the District” will discuss the school district’s growth, successes and the future of IPS.

This year’s theme is “Stronger Together” and is one of the events planned for IPS Week.

IPS Superintendent Allessia Johnson and other city officials will be at the event.

Parents and students are invited to attend. Admission is free but space is limited and registration is required.

To register or learn more about the “State of the District” you can go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/state-of-the-district-indianapolis-public-schools-tickets-74817772973 .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.