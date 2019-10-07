× IPS to host first “State of the District”

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) district will hold it’s first ever “State of the District” event on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

The event will be at 6:30 p.m. at Shortridge High School on 3401 Meridian Street.

The “State of the District” will discuss the school district’s growth, successes and the future of IPS.

This year’s theme is “Stronger Together” and is one of the events planned for IPS Week.

IPS Superintendent Allessia Johnson and other city officials will be at the event.

Parents and students are invited to attend. Admission is free but space is limited and registration is required.

To register or learn more about the “State of the District” you can go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/state-of-the-district-indianapolis-public-schools-tickets-74817772973 .