Indie Art Studio teaches students lessons that go beyond the classroom

GREENFIELD, Ind. —You expect there to be rules in most classes, but that’s not the case at Indie Art Studio in Greenfield.

Owner Rachel Holmes says there is no need to color between the lines. Students aren’t even required to use a paintbrush if they don’t want to.

“It is what you make it, and it should be that way,” she explained.

Holmes hopes her students take that lesson far beyond the classroom.

About a year ago, she partnered up with Shares, Inc. to teach monthly art classes to adults with developmental disabilities.

“It definitely helps bring them out of their shells and help them grow,” she said.

It’s a chance for participants like Kim Rosser to express herself in a creative way.

“I think it’s fun. Everyone likes doing it. I like to show off my artistic skills,” Rosser said.

Holmes says in her classroom, art is never required to look the same. She believes your best work is created by just being you.

“We’re not here to create museum masterpieces. We are here to connect and experience and have a good time expressing ourselves.”

Holmes is also starting up art classes for young kids with disabilities. She’ll post that information on her Facebook page sometime within the next few weeks.