Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 25 – Homecoming Week

Posted 11:08 am, October 7, 2019, by

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It’s Homecoming Week on Purdue’s campus!  The University has a long list of events and celebrations happening all week long.  That list can be found here.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks to Assistant Vice President for Special Events Lance Connolly about all of the excitement surrounding homecoming, including the parade, Condoleezza Rice visit, astronaut reunion, and of course the game, plus more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like,  and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms

  • Apple Podcasts
  • Spotify
  • Google Play
  • Stitcher
