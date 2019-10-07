FBI data shows drop in Indianapolis violent crime

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– In newly-released statistics, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reports violent crime continued to decrease in Indianapolis in 2018.

The data published at fbi.gov reflects 2018 statistics reported by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

While the number of homicides, rapes and vehicle thefts were up slightly from 2017, the reported incidents of other crimes continued a downward trend that began several years ago:

  • Violent crimes were reported down from 11,616 to 11,170
  • Murder and non-negligent manslaughter cases were up from 156 to 162
  • Rape investigations increased from 668 to 677 last year
  • Robbery cases down from 3,485 to 3,081
  • Aggravated assault reports were down from 7,307 to 7,250
  • Property crime complaints were down from 38,418 to 36,237
  • Burglaries were down from 8,945 to 7,842
  • Larceny thefts showed a decrease from 24,569 to 23,448
  • Motor vehicle thefts were up from 4,904 to 4,947
  • Arson investigations were down from 256 to 229

In the past, IMPD has attributed the drop in crime to more police officers patrolling smaller areas and the addition of detectives to conduct investigations.

An improved crime reporting system may also be a factor in accounting for more accurate statistics.

